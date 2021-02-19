CPI-M Praises Late Chinese Leader in Tweet, BJP Asks Bengal, Kerala Voters to Reject 'Pro-China Ideology'

Hours after the Puducherry unit of the CPI-M wrote a tribute to Chinese Communist Party leader Deng Xiaopong on his death anniversary, the BJP put out a tweet urging voters of election-bound West Bengal and Kerala to reject the Communist ideology as they “neither empathise with our soldiers nor our citizens”.

The CPI-M wrote on Twitter, “24 years ago on February 19, 1997, Comrade. Deng Xiaoping was died. He was a revolutionary communist, leader of the People's Republic of China from 1978 to 1989. CPC led China socialism with Chinese characteristics, be guided with Marxism-Leninism, Mao Thought and his Theory.” Xiaoping was the paramount leader of the China from December 1978 to November 1989.

Soon after, the BJP said, “Left Front’s priorities are crystal clear - bat for China. Reject the outdated Communist ideology, Communist hypocrisy and Communist tyranny.”

While the CPI-M-led Left Front is the ruling party in Kerala and is eyeing a comeback under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Bengal, it has tied up with the Congress to come back to power from where it was overthrown after 34 years of rule by the Trinamool Congress in 2011.

The BJP is in a direct fight with the Trinamool Congress to take over power in Bengal. In Kerala, it is trying to move ahead both the Left-led LDF and Congress-led UDF to come to power.