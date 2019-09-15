Take the pledge to vote

CPI-M Slams Nirmala Sitharaman Over State of Economy, Asks People to Rise in Protest

CPI(M) said that instead of announcing a big increase in public investment to build much-needed infrastructure, generate employment and boost domestic demand, the Sitharaman again announced measures that have caused this economic slowdown.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
CPI-M Slams Nirmala Sitharaman Over State of Economy, Asks People to Rise in Protest
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media on Saturday. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Sunday criticised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying decisions taken by her ministry have resulted in the economic slowdown.

In a statement, the party said that instead of announcing a big increase in public investment to build much-needed infrastructure, at the same, generate employment and thereby boost domestic demand, the finance minister once again announced measures that in the first place have caused this economic slowdown bordering on recession.

"The emphasis on targeting private investment in the realty sector and the effort to boost exports cannot succeed. Global trade volumes are shrinking and houses are not being purchased because of sheer lack of purchasing power among the people.

"The Rs 70,000 crore worth of packages announced yesterday, instead should have been put to use in increasing public investment and paying the arrears of the MNREGA which would have boosted the purchasing power in rural India," the statement said.

It called upon the people to rise in protest against these policies that only favour the maximization of profits at the expense of growing misery for the people.

