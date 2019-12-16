English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CPI-M to Move SC against Amended Citizenship Law, Says Party General Secy Sitaram Yechury
CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the amended citizenship Act violated the provisions of the Constitution.
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
New Delhi: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Monday said it would file a petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying the tweaked law is against constitutional provisions.
CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury said here that the apex court would be approached either on Monday or Tuesday. He said the amended law violated constitutional provisions.
