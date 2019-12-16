CPI-M to Move SC against Amended Citizenship Law, Says Party General Secy Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Monday said it would file a petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying the tweaked law is against constitutional provisions.

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury said here that the apex court would be approached either on Monday or Tuesday. He said the amended law violated constitutional provisions.

