CPI-M Writes to EC Against PM Modi's Speech Seeking Votes for Balakot Air Strike

PM Modi said one's first vote is something which one always remembers for the rest of lives and hence should dedicate their votes to slain CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack.

Updated:April 9, 2019, 9:00 PM IST
File photo of PM Narendra Modi (Image: AP)
New Delhi: The CPI-M has written to the Election Commission (EC) against PM Modi accusing him of violating the model code of conduct during his speech at the public meetings in Maharashtra and Karnataka. PM Modi allegedly appealed first-time voters to dedicate their vote to those who carried out the Balakot air strike operation targeting a terror camp.

"With deep anguish we are drawing your attention to the latest violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is also violating the specific direction of the Election Commission to refrain from invoking the armed forces for seeking votes," CPI-M politburo member Nilotpal Basu said in the letter to the EC.

Modi had also allegedly urged the voters to dedicate their first vote to the slain CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack and to the cause of providing pucca houses to the poor, water in farms of farmers and 'healthcare for all'.




Following the Prime Minister’s statements, Congress spokesman Kapil Sibal told reporters in Delhi that there should be no politics in the name of our martyrs, but it is happening and the 'sad part' is that the Election Commission is also not doing anything about it.

The EC had issued an advisory on March 19 asking parties and their candidates to desist from indulging in any political propaganda involving activities of defence forces during their election campaign.

During his speech, PM Modi said the first-time voters should remember that their first vote is something which they will remember for the rest of their lives. "You will always remember to whom did you vote and in which election."

"This Chowkidar (watchman) has changed the situation,” he said, adding that under the BJP's watch it is the policy of 'New India' that it will kill terrorists by barging into their dens.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s speech, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hoped that first-time voters ask the prime minister why the Balakot air strike became necessary.

"I hope the first-time voters ask PM Modi why Balakot became necessary in the first place. Why did the Pulwama attack succeed? On whose watch have attacks in Uri, Pathankot, Sunjwan (Jammu), Nagrota & Pulwama happened? Don't reward Balakot, punish Pulwama! (sic)" Abdullah tweeted.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also took a sarcastic swipe at the prime minister saying "Repeat after me. MCC is Modi Code of Conduct”.
