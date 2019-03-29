English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CPI Releases Manifesto, Announces Assured Pension of Rs 9000 Per Month
The Communist Party of India also proposed a law for agricultural workers and a separate budget for agriculture. The party also announced it would grant full statehood to Delhi and Puducherry.
CPI leader D Raja released manifesto for Lok Sabha polls on March 29, 2019. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: The CPI on Friday announced that it would give a minimum pension of Rs 9,000 per month, grant full statehood to Delhi and Puducherry and a one-time comprehensive loan waiver for farmers as part of its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.
The Communist Party of India (CPI) also proposed a law for agricultural workers and a separate budget for agriculture.
The party said it would increase the number of guaranteed employment days under the MNREGA scheme to 200 days per family and ensure wage payment within the period of a guaranteed statute and at par with legal minimum wages for unskilled farm labour.
CPI leader D Raja, who released the manifesto, came down hard on the RSS-BJP and said that they, along with its other allied right-wing extremist organisations, had become "aggressive in pushing their ideology and agenda" which are "divisive, secretarian, communal and fascist."
"There is a systematic attack on our constitutional bodies and institutions... Authoritarianism and demagogy are the characteristics of Prime Minister Modi... The RSS ideology always played the politics of polarisation and alienation of the Muslims...The foreign policy of the BJP government is even a larger mess of failures... "The use of armed forces for political mileage is condemnable and detrimental to the morale of the forces," he said.
It also announced that it was for the implementation of the one rank one pension to all the retired defence personnel, the universalisation of the PDS system, ensuring allocation of six per cent of GDP to health sector and the functional autonomy of the EC, CAG, RBI, CBI, CVC and other institutions of oversight.
