English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CPI to Contest in 55 Lok Sabha Seats in 24 States, Says Sudhakar Reddy
Party's general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy urged people to vote for Left parties and help increase their strength in Parliament.
File photo of CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy.
Loading...
Hyderabad: The CPI has decided to contest 55 seats in 24 states in the coming Lok Sabha elections, party General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said Thursday.
"The CPI has decided to contest 55 seats in 24 states in the parliament elections. Selection of candidates is over in 19 constituencies. In the remaining constituencies, (electoral) agreements have not been reached," he said.
The party would soon announce the candidates, he said. Reddy urged the electorate to vote for Left parties and help increase their strength in Parliament.
Left parties have effectively raised voice against corruption, black money and misuse of power by the Centre in the Parliament and in favour of the poor, middle classes and others, he said.
Noting that Left parties were entering into electoral understanding with parties having secular and democratic policies, Reddy said in Odisha, the CPI inked a poll pact with the Congress and decided to contest three assembly seats and one Lok Sabha segment.
While talks have not been concluded with the Congress in West Bengal, they are underway in Maharashtra, he said.
Pitching for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, though the situation was tense there, it was necessary that normalcy be restored by bringing a democratic government.
The CPI also demanded that VVPATs be counted in Lok Sabha constituencies, where the victory margin was around 5,000 votes, he said.
Referring to Election Commission's advisory to political parties not to use images of Defence personnel during campaigns, the senior CPI leader said advisory is not enough. "They should ban it," he said.
BJP was trying to cash in on the sacrifices of the martyrs, he alleged.
Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spreading misinformation that opposition sought proof for the air strike carried out in Pakistan, Reddy said nobody questioned it.
"Even Shiv Sena which is an NDA partner, also demanded transparency. They also wanted to know exactly how many people died.. Narendra Modi is lying that opposition parties are against the Army and in favour of Pakistan," he said.
CPI Telangana state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy slammed the ruling TRS for allegedly encouraging defection of MLAs from opposition parties.
He was referring to some Congress MLAs announcing their decision to join the TRS, recently.
"The CPI has decided to contest 55 seats in 24 states in the parliament elections. Selection of candidates is over in 19 constituencies. In the remaining constituencies, (electoral) agreements have not been reached," he said.
The party would soon announce the candidates, he said. Reddy urged the electorate to vote for Left parties and help increase their strength in Parliament.
Left parties have effectively raised voice against corruption, black money and misuse of power by the Centre in the Parliament and in favour of the poor, middle classes and others, he said.
Noting that Left parties were entering into electoral understanding with parties having secular and democratic policies, Reddy said in Odisha, the CPI inked a poll pact with the Congress and decided to contest three assembly seats and one Lok Sabha segment.
While talks have not been concluded with the Congress in West Bengal, they are underway in Maharashtra, he said.
Pitching for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, though the situation was tense there, it was necessary that normalcy be restored by bringing a democratic government.
The CPI also demanded that VVPATs be counted in Lok Sabha constituencies, where the victory margin was around 5,000 votes, he said.
Referring to Election Commission's advisory to political parties not to use images of Defence personnel during campaigns, the senior CPI leader said advisory is not enough. "They should ban it," he said.
BJP was trying to cash in on the sacrifices of the martyrs, he alleged.
Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spreading misinformation that opposition sought proof for the air strike carried out in Pakistan, Reddy said nobody questioned it.
"Even Shiv Sena which is an NDA partner, also demanded transparency. They also wanted to know exactly how many people died.. Narendra Modi is lying that opposition parties are against the Army and in favour of Pakistan," he said.
CPI Telangana state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy slammed the ruling TRS for allegedly encouraging defection of MLAs from opposition parties.
He was referring to some Congress MLAs announcing their decision to join the TRS, recently.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Unveils Stunning Madame Tussauds Wax Statue & Ranveer Can't Stop Gushing Over It
- RRR: Alia, Ajay Join Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Rajamouli's Telugu Period Film
- Akshay Kumar: I Used to Feel Ashamed of Myself Because I was Doing Similar Kind of Films
- WhatsApp Reverse Image Search: Is The Feature to Tackle Fake News Ahead of 2019 Elections
- Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Coupe Launched in India at Rs 75 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results