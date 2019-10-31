CPI Veteran Gurudas Dasgupta Passes Away at 83 Due to Lung Cancer
Dasgupta, known for his oratory skills, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1985.
Gurudas Dasgupta
Kolkata: Veteran CPI leader and former MP Gurudas Dasgupta died on Thursday following a prolonged illness, party sources said. He was 83. Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter.
He was suffering from lung cancer for last several months, West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said.
"He (Dasgupta) passed away at his home in Kolkata at 6am. He was suffering from lung cancer for quite some time. Due to his poor health he had relinquished party posts but was a member of CPI national executive council," Banerjee said.
Dasgupta, known for his oratory skills, was a veteran trade union leader of AITUC. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1985. He was also a member of the Lok Sabha from Panskura in 2004 and Ghatal in 2009.
