CPI(M) Accuses BJP of Disrupting Counting in Manik Sarkar's Constituency

The Left Front has complained to the chief electoral officer and the Election Commission regarding the issue, he said, alleging that there was a "conspiracy to forcefully defeat" the chief minister.

PTI

Updated:March 3, 2018, 10:59 PM IST
CPI(M) Accuses BJP of Disrupting Counting in Manik Sarkar's Constituency
File photo of outgoing Tripura CM Manik Sarkar.
Agartala: The Left Front on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to disturb the counting at Dhanpur Assembly constituency, from where Chief Minister Manik Sarkar contested. It claimed Sarkar was leading in the seat by over 6,600 votes till the BJP "started creating problems'.

The BJP unduly disturbed counting process at Dhanpur and forced Left Front counting agents out of the counting halls with the help of central forces. They stopped counting there for hours, Left Front Convener Bijan Dhar told a press conference.

The Left Front has complained to the chief electoral officer and the Election Commission regarding the issue, he said, alleging that there was a "conspiracy to forcefully defeat" the chief minister. No BJP leader could be contacted for a comment. Calls to the chief electoral officer too remained unanswered.

"The results of the Tripura elections are unexpected and did not reflect exactly what was seen during campaigning," he said. According to latest reports, the BJP-IPFT alliance has won in 43 out of the 59 assembly seats of the state where elections were held. Polling in one constituency was countermanded following the death of a CPI(M) candidate.

The elections in Tripura were held on February 18. We would soon review why we have got so less number of seats. Results were unexpected. The money and muscle power of the BJP is also one of the factors for poll debacle of the Left Front, Dhar said.

We received tremendous support from the people during campaigning. This result is not in tandem with that support, he said.

