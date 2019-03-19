English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CPI(M) Announces Candidates in 38 Seats in Bengal, to Wait for Congress’s Word on Alliance
The development comes a day after the Congress announced candidates for 11 constituencies which includes the two which the CPI(M) had won in 2014.
Representative image of the CPI(M) logo. (Reuters)
Kolkata: The CPI(M)-led Left Front on Tuesday announced candidates for 38 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal and said it will wait for Congress's response on an alliance in the state, before declaring nominees for the remaining constituencies.
Left Front chairman Biman Bose said they will wait till Wednesday evening for the Congress's response.
"We announced a list of 38 candidates. We are not announcing the names of four seats which the Congress had won last time (2014). We will wait till Wednesday evening for a response from the Congress. If there is no response, we will go ahead with the remaining four seats," Bose told reporters here.
"We hope good sense will prevail and the Congress will realise the need for maximum pooling of anti-BJP and anti-TMC votes in the state. We will wait for their response," he said.
The development comes a day after the Congress announced candidates for 11 constituencies which includes the two which the CPI(M) had won in 2014.
The Left Front last week had announced a list of 25 candidates in the state leaving aside 17 seats for Congress.
But the Congress' state unit took it as an insult and on Sunday evening decided to go it alone in the state.
