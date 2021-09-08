Major violence broke out today and late Tuesday in several places such as Sonamura, Udaipur and Bishalgarh in Tripura. According to the Left party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers ransacked their party offices in several places in Udaipur and Bishalgarh. BJP, on the other hand, has accused that attack came from the Left. Some newspaper offices were also set on fire, it was reported.

The TMC team headed by Susmita Dev reached the spot to take stock of the situation and also went to CPI(M) party office.

Earlier, there was a rally by BJP workers in Agartala. According to the police, there was also a rally by DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M) as part of their ongoing movement asking for the promised jobs by the BJP government.

The DYFI alleged that their rally was stopped by BJP and there were heated discussions and clashes started. DYFI said their members got injured and were taken to the GB Hospital but the fight was on and workers from both sides were injured.

The CPI(M) party offices, Bhanurath Bhawan and Dasarath Bhawan, in Agartala, were also set on fire, alleges the Left parties. Their MLA Ratan Bhawmick car was broken near the party office at Rajarbag.

Injured people have been taken to hospital but the situation remains tense.

In Dhanpur, which is Manik Sarkar’s constituency, major violence was started the last night. On Monday, Manik Sarkar visited Dhanpur after almost one-and-a-half years and the Left claims that the violence that is taking place is the backlash of that.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjya stated that the attack was planned by the CPI(M). “Their leaders have invited this violence. Our people have been injured. They want the gundaraj to come back,” he said.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “See the visuals and you can see what they have done.”

TMC leaders Susmita Dev and Chandrima Bhattacharya also reached the Left party office. Dev said: “This is too much. They have attacked media too.” He tweeted, “The state of #Tripura is BURNING under @BjpBiplab’s watch! Where is the National Human Rights Commission under such dire conditions? Absolute lawlessness can be seen across Agartala and yet not a word from them!"

