CPI(M) Panchayat Member Who Joined BJP Claims 'TMC Men' Ransacked Her House
Police said they have initiated an investigation into the incident that occurred at Habibpur village under Ranaghat police station limits.
Representative image
Ranaghat (WB): Within hours of a woman CPI(M) panchayat member joined the BJP in Nadia district, a group of people, allegedly Trinamool Congress workers, ransacked her house on Thursday.
However, two other TMC leaders who also joined the saffron party were spared.
Sargina Bibi, the CPI(M) member of Habibpur gram panchayt, joined the BJP in presence of its state unit president Dilip Ghosh who came to Ranaghat.
Pradip Sarkar, TMC member of Habibpur panchayat samity and Sanjit Biswas, TMC Zilla Parishad member, also joined the BJP at the same programme.
BJP leaders alleged that soon after Sargina Bibi switched over to the saffron party, TMC miscreants vandalised her home.
The TMC denied the allegation saying it was the fallout out of an internal conflict of the family.
Jagannath Sarkar, newly elected BJP MP of Ranaghat, who was also present at the meeting, said, "We have told police to provide security to Sargina Bibi and her home."
She is scared to return home, he said.
