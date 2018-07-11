CPI(M) Rubbishes Reports of Observing 'Ramayana Month' in Kerala

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday refuted reports that it was planning to organise several programmes as part of the Ramayana month.“The RSS and Sangh Parivar are misusing Ramayana month to spread communal propaganda for political gains. Sanskrit Sangh [a Left organisation] is spreading awareness programmes throughout Kerala to expose them,” CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said.“The CPI(M) has no association with Sanskrit Sangh. It is a completely independent organisation run by a group of Sanskrit scholars and teachers,” Balakrishnan said, adding that the programme was not specifically with regard to the Ramayana month.“Certain forces are trying to misuse the programme to malign the image of the CPI(M),” the former Kerala home minister added.Sankrit Sangh will organise a state-level seminar at Alappuzha on July 25, which will be presided over by writer and critic Sunil P Ilayidam. Also, lectures on Ramayana epic will be held at the district level.Earlier, the CPI(M) had organised processions during Janmashtami, hinting at the changing approach of the party leaders towards religion.