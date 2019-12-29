Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

CPI(M) Says Kerala Governor Flouting Constitutional Norms, Should Resign and Devote Time to Politics

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had faced protests from some delegates and students during his opening address at the Indian Science Congress at Kannur on Saturday when he touched upon the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 7:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CPI(M) Says Kerala Governor Flouting Constitutional Norms, Should Resign and Devote Time to Politics
File photo of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday slammed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, saying he was openly flouting norms generally followed by those holding Constitutional posts.

"Every citizen has the right to engage in political activities. If the Governor is unable to understand the limitations of the present position being held by him, he should be prepared to resign and devote all his time for political activities," CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said in a statement.

The Governor had faced protests from some delegates and students during his opening address at the Indian History Congress at Kannur on Saturday when he touched upon the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The matter had been referred to by earlier speakers — KK Rajesh, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP and historian Irfan Habib.

He had later clarified to reporters that he had come with a prepared text and would not have spoken about the CAA protests had not those who spoke earlier dwelt on it.

Kodiyeri, referring to the protests, said the Governor, instead of sticking to his prepared speech, had made a "political speech".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram