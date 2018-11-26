English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CPI(M) Suspends Shoranur MLA Sasi From Party on Sexual Harassment Charges
The Left party, in a release, said Sasi was suspended from the CPI(M)'s primary membership for six months after it was found that he had conversed with a woman worker "in a manner not befitting a party leader".
File photo of Shoranur MLA PK Sasi.
Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Monday suspended its Shoranur MLA, P K Sasi, against whom sexual harassment charges were levelled by a woman party worker, for six months from the party's primary membership.
The decision in this regard was taken at the CPI(M) state committee meeting at AKG Centre, the party headquarters here.
The Left party, in a release, said Sasi was suspended from the CPI(M)'s primary membership for six months after it was found that he had conversed with a woman worker "in a manner not befitting a party leader".
The decision will be implemented after getting the ratification from the party's central committee, the release said.
A woman Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader had accused Sasi of trying to sexually abuse her following which the party had initiated a probe.
A two-member party appointed commission, comprising law minister, A K Balan, and Kannur MP and central committee member P K Sreemathy, which probed the allegations had in its report stated that Sasi had not sexually assaulted the complainant, but had conversed with her inappropriately.
Sasi, Palakkad district secretariat member, who had earlier dismissed the allegation against him saying it was a "well planned conspiracy" to malign him politically, Monday
said he would accept any decision the CPI(M) took against him and would always remain with the party.
According to media reports, the DYFI leader had filed the complaint alleging the MLA tried to sexually abuse her at the party office at Manarcaud in Palakkad.
The complaint had been sent to CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat on August 14 and via an e-mail to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury as well.
The CPI(M) decision comes a day ahead of the Kerala Assembly session convening on Tuesday, which is likely to be stormy.
The decision in this regard was taken at the CPI(M) state committee meeting at AKG Centre, the party headquarters here.
The Left party, in a release, said Sasi was suspended from the CPI(M)'s primary membership for six months after it was found that he had conversed with a woman worker "in a manner not befitting a party leader".
The decision will be implemented after getting the ratification from the party's central committee, the release said.
A woman Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader had accused Sasi of trying to sexually abuse her following which the party had initiated a probe.
A two-member party appointed commission, comprising law minister, A K Balan, and Kannur MP and central committee member P K Sreemathy, which probed the allegations had in its report stated that Sasi had not sexually assaulted the complainant, but had conversed with her inappropriately.
Sasi, Palakkad district secretariat member, who had earlier dismissed the allegation against him saying it was a "well planned conspiracy" to malign him politically, Monday
said he would accept any decision the CPI(M) took against him and would always remain with the party.
According to media reports, the DYFI leader had filed the complaint alleging the MLA tried to sexually abuse her at the party office at Manarcaud in Palakkad.
The complaint had been sent to CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat on August 14 and via an e-mail to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury as well.
The CPI(M) decision comes a day ahead of the Kerala Assembly session convening on Tuesday, which is likely to be stormy.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Monday 26 November , 2018
CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Monday 26 November , 2018 CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan Came to India Silently Returned After Performing Havan in Trimbakeshwar
- Arjun Kapoor Spills Beans on the Koffee Couch, Admits He's Not Single
- Woman Had to Wash 3-Year-Old Son's Hair 23 Times. Here's Why
- Women's T20 Could be Included in 2022 Commonwealth Games
- Yannick Noah Launches Stinging Attack on Davis Cup Revamp