Ideological Breakaway? After Janmashtami, CPI(M) to Observe 'Ramayana Month' in Kerala

In a bid to stall BJP’s attempts to make inroads in the state by reaching out to the Hindu community, Communist Party of India (Marxist) is planning to conduct a number of programmes as a part of Ramayana observance month across Kerala.The programmes chalked out by the party includes conducting seminars, conventions and lectures across the state, highlighting the social background and significance of Ramayana. The party committee has also decided to hold a meeting of temple committee representatives from the party to stop BJP members from taking over the temple committees in the state.The decision to celebrate Ramayana month is being seen as a massive change in the party’s former principles as it has a history of distancing itself from religious matters.Even though CPI(M) will not be "directly involved" in the functions, Sankrit Sangh, a left organisation will organise Ramayana observance month on behalf of the party.A state-level seminar will be conducted at Alappuzha on July 25, which will be presided by writer and critic Sunil P Ilayidam. Also, lectures on Ramayana will be held at district level.Earlier, CPI(M) had organised processions during Janmashtami, hinting at a changing wave among the party leadership.