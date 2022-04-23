CPIM Worker's Murder: Attack on Kannur Home Where Accused Hid, Just 500m from CM's Residence

Bombs were hurled at a house in Kannur on Saturday where a murder accused was in hiding, within 500 metres from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence.

Police had arrested Nijil Das, an RSS worker, in connection with the murder of CPIM worker Haridasan on Friday from a house near Vijayan’s residence in Pinarayi, Kannur. Reshma, the wife of the house owner, was also arrested on charges of harbouring the accused.

After the arrest, the same night, a country made bomb was hurled at the house. While there was no one at home when the bomb was hurled, a few window panes and some steps in the front were damaged. According to Kannur Police, the accused had been hiding in this house for the past five days.

The chief minister is not in Kannur. According to the police, security has been beefed up at Vijayan’s residence after the incident as a precautionary measure.

Haridasan, a CPIM worker and fisherman, was hacked to death in front of his house on February 21 around 1.30am when he was returning after fishing. More than 10 accused have been arrested in connection with the murder.

CPIM Kannur district secretary MV Jayarjan alleged that it was through phone call records of the woman that the police were able to identify the accused. He also said the woman’s husband had taken a stand in support of the RSS earlier and had no relation to the CPIM.

Nijil, the 14th accused in the case, was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in custody, the police said. Two more people are yet to be arrested in connection with the case, the police added.

