English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CPI(M)'s Jhargram Candidate Does Not Have Email Account, But is a YouTube Star
Deblina Hembram, who is not on social media and does not even have an email account, has won over a considerable fan following on the video sharing platform after her fiery speech.
Representative image of the CPI(M) logo. (Reuters)
Loading...
Belpahari (West Bengal): She has been in active politics for decades and even a minister in the Left government, but Deblina Hembram, CPI(M) candidate from Jhargram Lok Sabha seat, shot into the limelight only after a fiery speech she made at a rally in February went viral on YouTube.
In her seven-minute speech, made at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, Hembram is seen demanding account of work from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of lying and hollering "charbok nai" (won't spare you).
Ever since, 48-year-old Hembram, who is not on social media and does not even have an email account, has won over a considerable fan following on the video sharing platform.
While one video of her speech has more than five lakh views, another has been watched over 47,000 times.
Speaking to PTI at the office of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) here, Hembram said she had no idea that her speech had created such a ripple and added that she was happy that people wanted to hear what she had to say.
"It came from the heart. I guess my passion for politics and the Left tumbled out. I had not prepared a word," she said.
In her speech at the Brigade Parade Ground, Hembram challenged Banerjee to list what she has done for the poor in the state, especially the tribals. She said people did not want charity, but development.
"Lying will not help, we will not spare you," she roared, amid a deafening applause.
Preparing to address a public rally at a school ground near the CPI(M) office in what was once a Maoist stronghold, Hembram accused the TMC of creating an atmosphere of fear.
"There has been a lot of violence in these areas. We have lost hundreds of comrades. People are scared. They (TMC) have created an atmosphere of fear and want to get rid of the Left," she said.
Hembram, who lives in Bankura, takes a bus while campaigning. She is billed as a dark horse in the race for the Jhargram Lok Sabha seat -- a former Left bastion.
Eleven other candidates are in the fray in the constituency that goes to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12. Prominent among them are TMC's Birbaha Saren and BJP's Kunar Hembram.
In 2014, TMC's Uma Soren had wrested the seat from Pulin Bihari Baske of the CPI(M), ending the Left's 42-year domination in the constituency.
In her seven-minute speech, made at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, Hembram is seen demanding account of work from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of lying and hollering "charbok nai" (won't spare you).
Ever since, 48-year-old Hembram, who is not on social media and does not even have an email account, has won over a considerable fan following on the video sharing platform.
While one video of her speech has more than five lakh views, another has been watched over 47,000 times.
Speaking to PTI at the office of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) here, Hembram said she had no idea that her speech had created such a ripple and added that she was happy that people wanted to hear what she had to say.
"It came from the heart. I guess my passion for politics and the Left tumbled out. I had not prepared a word," she said.
In her speech at the Brigade Parade Ground, Hembram challenged Banerjee to list what she has done for the poor in the state, especially the tribals. She said people did not want charity, but development.
"Lying will not help, we will not spare you," she roared, amid a deafening applause.
Preparing to address a public rally at a school ground near the CPI(M) office in what was once a Maoist stronghold, Hembram accused the TMC of creating an atmosphere of fear.
"There has been a lot of violence in these areas. We have lost hundreds of comrades. People are scared. They (TMC) have created an atmosphere of fear and want to get rid of the Left," she said.
Hembram, who lives in Bankura, takes a bus while campaigning. She is billed as a dark horse in the race for the Jhargram Lok Sabha seat -- a former Left bastion.
Eleven other candidates are in the fray in the constituency that goes to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 12. Prominent among them are TMC's Birbaha Saren and BJP's Kunar Hembram.
In 2014, TMC's Uma Soren had wrested the seat from Pulin Bihari Baske of the CPI(M), ending the Left's 42-year domination in the constituency.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy Avengers Endgame on Their Date Night, See Pics
- Always Very Special to Beat Nadal on Clay: Thiem’s Stunning Show Takes Him to Barcelona Open Final
- Make Love, Not War: Stan Lee's Cameo in Avengers Endgame Explained
- Bad Weather Responsible for Maximum Flight Diversions in India, Delhi Airport Tops the List
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results