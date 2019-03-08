CPM and CPI to Share 20 Lok Sabha Seats in Left Democratic Front in Kerala

For the first time in the four decade history of CPM-led Left Democratic Front, the two communist parties will share the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, which will leave eight partners in the alliance without any seat.According to LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan, the CPM will contest in 16 seats, while the CPI will contest in four. Two parties from the Janata Parivar, Janatha Dal(S) and Loktantrik Janata Dal raised protest in the LDF meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. " It is the decision of LDF and we agree to that," said K Krishnankutty, JD(S) state president and state Minister for Water resources decision.There are three factions of Kerala Congress, Indian National League, Congress (S) in addition to NCP in the alliance. LDF, as a convention, had given seats to its partners irrespective of the electoral strength in the last 10 elections.On Friday, the CPI finalised four of its candidates, including two sitting MLAs. Despite its talk on women empowerment, the CPI has no women leaders in its list. However, CPI central leadership attributed this to the number of seats and the ability to win seats. "We have only four seats in Kerala. Hence, we could not field any women there. We will be fielding women in other states. The ability to win seats is also a factor in giving seats as we are not in a position to experiment with the elections," said CPI General secretary S Sudhakara Reddy.The CPM will make its final announcement of candidates on Saturday. Three sitting MLA s are expected to make it to the list.