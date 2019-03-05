LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CPM Leader Suspended From Key Party Panel for Praising PM Modi, Devendra Fadnavis

Former CPI(M) MLA Narsaiyya Adam in January praised and thanked PM Narendra Modi and Fadnavis for speedy clearance to a housing project in Solapur district.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CPM Leader Suspended From Key Party Panel for Praising PM Modi, Devendra Fadnavis
File pic of Narasaiyya Adam
Loading...
Mumbai: A CPI(M) leader from Maharashtra has been suspended from the party's Central Committee for reportedly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event.

Former CPI(M) MLA Narsaiyya Adam in January praised and thanked Modi and Fadnavis for speedy clearance to a housing project in Solapur district, from where he was earlier elected in the state Assembly.

He also reportedly wished for another term for Modi as prime minister.

"Such praise is against the policy of CPM. Hence, a decision has been taken to suspend him for three months from the party's Central Committee," a party official said on Tuesday.

The Central Committee is a key decision-making body of the communist party.

Adam was not available for comments in the matter.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram