CPM’s Surjya Kanta Mishra Hints at Joining Hands With TMC to Fight BJP, Says All Parties Need to Unite

CPIM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra on Thursday said that all political parties need to unite to eliminate the BJP, hinting at a possible coming together of arch enemies — the Left and the Trinamool Congress. “To remove the BJP, all parties, including TMC, should be united,” he said at an event to mark the 133 birth anniversary of Muzaffar Ahmed, the famous Bengali politician and communist.

Mishra also mentioned in his speech that “equating the Trinamool Congress with the BJP was our mistake”. He said this in reference to the CPIM’s 2021 state election catchphrase, ‘BJmool’, which was an attempt to convey to the voters that the BJP and Trinamool Congress were two sides of the same coin. In a recent party note, the CPIM admitted its mistake, saying the “use of the ‘BJmool’ slogan and also mentioning that they are two sides of the same coin has created confusion" in the minds of the voters.

Mishra’s comments now make it clear that the once arch rival of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is now ready to join hands with the party to fight the BJP juggernaut.

Reacting to the development, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told News18, “This is a late realisation with zero philosophy. We have stopped the BJP (from capturing Bengal). Let them decide what they will do.”

The Left has always shown reservations in openly showing support for Mamata and TMC, even though the latter has always mentioned that they has no inhibition with the Left joining an united opposition front to fight the BJP nationally.

