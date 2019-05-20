CPM's Veena George likely to Win Pathanamthitta, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.As per News18-IPSOS survey, Communist party of India (Marxist) (CPM) candidate Veena George may emerge as a winner from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Constituency based in the southern state of Kerala. She is contesting against Congress's Anto Antony.Veena George is currently one of the Member of the Legislative Assembly representing CPM from Aranmula Assembly Constituency based in Pathanamthitta District.Anto Antony of Congress is the sitting MP from Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha Constituency. Congress has held onto the seats since 2009 when it came into existence after the 2008 delimitation exercise.In 2014 General Election, Anto Antony had defeated the Left backed Independent candidate Peelipose Thomas with a margin of 56,191 votes. He obtained 41.3 per cent of the overall votes.In 2009 General Election, Anto Antony had defeated K Anantha Gopan of the CPM with a margin of 1,11,206 votes. He obtained 51.1 per cent of the overall votes.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting right.The final results will be announced on May 23.