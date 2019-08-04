Take the pledge to vote

Cracking Down on Sonbhadra Shootout, CM Yogi Sacks DM & SP; Orders FIR Against Officers

The action comes following an inquiry into the killing of 10 Gond tribals last month over a land dispute.

News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday removed the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Sonbhadra with immediate effect following an inquiry into the killing of 10 Gond tribals last month over a land dispute.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said departmental proceedings were initiated against Sonbhadra District Magistrate Anikt Kumar Agrawal and Superintendent of Police Salmantaj Patil.

The action by the UP government comes a day after the additional chief secretary (revenue) submitted a report to the government, he said.

A six-member team under Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) constituted a detailed probe into the land dispute. The panel will submit a final report to the government in 3 months.

According to sources, a broader FIR will be registered against all, including those who bought the land in 1989, officers and cops who were earlier suspended. Moreover, the revenue official was also terminated.

An FIR has also been registered against the Circle officer and Sun-Inspector posted in Ghorawal, two constables and former Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Ten persons were killed and 28 injured in the clash on July 17 after a village headman and his supporters opened fire on a group of tribals over a land dispute.

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
