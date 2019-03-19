'Creating Confusion Will Weaken Fight Against Common Enemy': Akhilesh Yadav’s Advice to Congress

A day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s reminder to the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party chiefs that their common goal was to defeat the BJP, SP president Akhilesh Yadav accused the party of weakening the fight against the ruling party.“Earlier there used to be a lot of time, almost a year for fighting elections and campaigning. But in a scenario when the elections are around the corner and you create confusion then the fight will be weak against a common enemy; an enemy who is an expert in diverting people from the core issues,” Yadav said at News18’s Agenda India event in Lucknow on Tuesday.The allied SP-BSP have been at loggerheads with the Congress ever since the latter offered to set aside seven LokSabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, which are either held or will be contested on by big leaders of the alliance.The Congress' "offer" came in response to the SP-BSP's declaration that it will not contest on the party's stronghold seats from Amethi and Rae Bareilly.“It is really difficult to say how much the Priyanka Gandhi factor will work in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress might have a separate strategy for defeating the BJP but their candidate selection tells a different story,” he said.The former Uttar Pradesh CM also hit out at the rival BJP and said that by merely prefixing ‘Chowkidar’ to the party leaders' Twitter names will not yield any good results.“Changing names will not help BJP, they have done absolutely nothing in the past five years. When you call yourself a chowkidar then you should also work like a chowkidar. However, during the BJP regime the work done has been in contrary to what they claim,” said Yadav.“The meaning of Akhilesh is God of Gods, will that make me one,” he quipped.Yadav’s remarks were directed at the BJP leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal who on Sunday prefixed ‘Chowkidar’ to their names on Twitter.The leader also slammed the ruling party for “building a narrative” around the recent Pulwama attacks and the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan “for political gains”.“It is unfortunate that so many soldiers were martyred, intelligence agencies failed, RDX was used in such a huge quantity, but the BJP is busy building a narrative out of it for political gains. The BJP government lathi-charged former soldiers demanding one rank one pension. They should tell what they have done for the Army people in last five years,” he said.