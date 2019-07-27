'Creating Fear': Mehbooba Mufti Lambasts Centre Over Decision to Send More Troops to Kashmir
The PDP chief's reaction came after a media report stated that the Centre has decided to move 10,000 troops of paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir in order to strengthen anti-terrorist operations.
File photo of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.
New Delhi: Former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday claimed that "Centre's decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the Valley" has created "fear" among residents.
"Centre's decision to deploy additional 10,000 troops to the valley has created fear psychosis amongst people. There is no dearth of security forces in Kashmir. J&K is a political problem which won’t be solved by military means. GOI needs to rethink & overhaul its policy," she tweeted.
The PDP chief's reaction came after a report in NDTV stated that the central government has decided to move 10,000 troops of paramilitary forces to Jammu and Kashmir in order to strengthen anti-terrorist operations.
The move comes on the heels of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s two-day visit to Kashmir Valley, during which he is said to have met several senior officials and reviewed the law and order situation in the state.
According to the report, an order was issued by the Home Ministry to send additional forces to strengthen “counter insurgent grid”.
Earlier this year on February 24, 100 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed in the Valley. The government at the time said that the troops were brought it to provide security during the Lok Sabha elections that were held from in April and May.
Then recently, the Valley saw an additional 40,000 troops being called in to provide security for the Amarnath Yatra.
