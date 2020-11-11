'Credit for Bihar Victory Goes to Nitish, Modi': BJP Keeps Pre-poll Promise, Confirm JDU Chief as CM

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party scored more seats than regional ally JD(U), Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi credited chief minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the victory, making it clear that Kumar would still remain the CM.

"Credit goes to Modi, Nitish and people of Bihar. They have given such a clear majority. We didn't see any anger in people. The opposition raises such issues but the people voted for pro-incumbency government. Nitish will be the next CM," Sushil Modi said on Wednesday.

The BJP and the opposition RJD had tough fight in Bihar with the later emerging as the single largest party, while the JD(U) has been relegated to third position. However, despite the individual tally of the parties, the NDA combine has more number of seats. Irrespective of the constituencies won, the BJP has been clear that their CM would be JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar.

"Each and every election is different and has its own USP. There was no question of anti-incumbency as Nitish handled issues like coronavirus , flood and migrant exodus well. We all saw a wave in the favour of NDA. JD(U) was most affected by LJP," the deputy CM said, adding that the election was fought in an alliance and the question of who got more seats won't affect their ties. He stressed that Nitish, "the man with a vision", will be the chief minister.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said that Nitish Kumar should thank the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for chief ministerial post as they were the ones who had shown what happens "when word is not kept" by an alliance partner. The lawmaker was referring to last year's dramatic turn of events in Maharashtra, which saw the Shiv Sena severing ties with the BJP and forming government with ideological rivals NCP and the Congress.

"I heard BJP leaders saying in unison (on TV) that only Nitish babu will be the chief minister. Nitish babu should thank Shiv Sena for that. Not keeping promises will not happen in Bihar because the Shiv Sena has shown in Maharashtra what can happen if word is not kept," Raut said. "Hence, if Nitish Kumar becomes Bihar chief minister, despite winning less number of seats (as compared to the BJP), he should thank the Shiv Sena for it," the Rajya Sabha MP said.