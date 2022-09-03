‘Crime-free & Riot-free’ UP Becomes Preferred Destination for Investors: CM Adityanath

Crediting improved law and order for the changed image of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that earlier riots used to hamper development in the state but now it has become the preferred destination for investors.

“No riots took place in the last five and a half years. The state is receiving huge investments and employment opportunities are being generated. Now highways and expressways are being constructed in Uttar Pradesh,” said Adityanath,

adding, “Uttar Pradesh has become completely riots-free and crime-free.

The Chief Minister launched several development projects worth Rs 267 crore in Bijnor. During his address, the CM also talked about the history of the Malan river.

Citing the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Adityanath said that no communal riots took place under his regime, adding that the state is on the path of development. He also said that Uttar Pradesh is working tirelessly to achieve the goal of one district, one medical college.

Emphasising that the state government follows zero tolerance policy against crime, he said that his government would not allow “the security of traders and entrepreneurs in UP to be breached.” He added that Uttar Pradesh has progressed strongly in the last five and a half years precisely because of restoration of rule of law in the state”.

Expressing satisfaction over the development works, the Chief Minister said “I am happy to inform you that the work on 4-lane Bijnor-Moradabad Road has been completed at a cost of Rs 208 crore. Similarly, an amount of Rs 51.81 crore was made available for widening and strengthening of Rehar, Kaharipur, Badigarh, Surajnagar roads.”

Furthermore, Rs 38.32 crore was provided by the government for the widening and strengthening of Moradabad Haridwar Dehradun State Road whereas Rs 15.23 crore was released for Nagina Haraiwali Sehpur State Road, he added.

The Chief Minister also informed that Rs 28.7 crore has been spent on for the work of Datianath, Chandpur Nurpur Marg, an amount of along with taking forward the work of a 100-bed hospital in Dhampur.

Listing the development works, he said, “The construction work of Mahatma Vidur Government Medical College at a cost of Rs 281 crore is also going on a war footing. And it is our endeavour that from the next session the student of Bijnor can get admission to the medical college.”

The CM remarked that the government is carrying out development works in various sectors including education, health, agriculture, and for employment generation on a priority basis.

“Previously, there was no housing facility for the policemen. Now, state-of-the-art barracks along with multi-storey residential facilities are being constructed in every police line. Today, construction of the women’s hostel has been completed here. We are ensuring that the best residential facilities are available for the police personnel also,” he added.

Adityanath said that he would sit with the people’s representatives of Bijnor and prepare a roadmap for development.

The Chief Minister on Saturday visited the Moradabad division and held a review meeting with the official on the ongoing development works. During his interaction with the media, the CM expressed satisfaction over the effective implementation of the schemes and projects of the government in all five districts with the help of public representatives.

“The benefits of government schemes should reach every section of the society without any discrimination, the efforts in this regard are bearing fruitful results. Till 2017, people related to the MSME industry were in despair and migrating due to the restrictions of the Pollution Control Board and other departments. Due to the innovative scheme of One District One Product started in 2018, the brass business of Moradabad has increased from Rs 4000 crore to over Rs 10,000 crore,” he said.

“We have also witnessed innovations with the use of technology here. Instructions have been issued to take forward the Madhya Ganga Canal Project in a time-bound manner. Besides, directive has been issued to expedite completion of under construction Police lines and other buildings,” the CM remarked.

He informed that during the meeting, possibilities of investment and employment were also explored in education, infrastructure and industrial sectors.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here