Crimes Committed Against Women in 1984 Riots Too, But No Candlelight March Was Held Then: Lekhi

Blaming the opposition, in particular Congress, of communalising the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said they should not have commented until an investigation in the case was conducted."They should not have protested. They should have ideally not commented until an investigation was conducted. The Jammu and Kashmir police conducted a thorough investigation and have arrested the accused,” said Lekhi.Taking issue with Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s midnight march at India Gate demanding justice in Kathua and Unnao rape cases, Lekhi said crimes were committed against women in 1984 as well, why were protests not undertaken then as well. She said it was a clear case of communalising the incident."Crimes were committed against the women in 1984 riots as well. But, no candlelight march was led on that issue. The pick-and-choose policy has to stop. They are playing politics over the issues," Lekhi said."You see their plan, first they shout 'minority minority', then 'Dalit Dalit', and now 'women women' and then try to somehow fix blame of state issues on the Centre. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state governments," she added.Talking about the Unnao rape case, the BJP MP from New Delhi said that the incident happened last year."The Unnao incident happened 10 months ago. The police gave the statement to the statement and did not mention the name of the legislator (Kuldeep Singh Sengar). The victim wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She mentioned the name of the legislator and then legal proceedings began," Lekhi said.Earlier on April 8, a woman and her family tried to commit suicide outside Adityanath's residence in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. Her family alleged that she was raped by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice last year, and no action was taken against the accused.Commenting on the Kathua rape case, Lekhi added that a fair investigation was being done in the case and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, which has arrested six to seven people so far.Slathia earlier demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kathuarape case and questioned police's motives in arresting the accused.The girl, who belonged to the nomadic Muslim Bakarwal community, was abducted on January 10. She was reportedly held captive in a temple, sedated and raped.Among the accused in the case are police officers and a retired government official.Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday announced that the state government would bring a new law to make the death penalty mandatory for those who raped minors. She assured the entire nation that she stood committed to ensuring justice in the Kathua case.