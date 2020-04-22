‘Criminal Act’: HDK Slams Karnataka Govt for Jail Transfer of Men Who Attacked Medical Staff in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The transfer of over 50 miscreants who are accused of attacking the health workers in Bengaluru to neighbouring Ramanagara district prison, has snowballed into a full blown political war in Karnataka. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has attacked the BJP government, claiming that transfer of accused persons will spread coronavirus and endanger the lives of people in his stronghold.







In a series of tweets and statements, HDK slammed the decision as ‘criminal’. Three days ago, the health workers tasked with identifying Covid-19 suspects had gone to a Muslim dominated Padarayanapura in Bengaluru in the night. The locals attacked the health workers and it led to a huge furore, forcing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to take strict action against the alleged culprits.

The police have so far rounded up about 52 people and sent them to the Ramanagara district prison about 50 kilometers away from the state capital. To make space for them, some inmates at the prison were shifted to Central Prison in Bengaluru, thus creating a new controversy.

HD Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha are MLAs from Ramanagara district. While HDK represents Chennapatna, Anitha represents Ramanagara in the state Assembly.

HDK immediately took to Twitter and questioned the rationale behind the decision. He also blamed an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Mohan for this transfer of prisoners.

HDK has already discussed the issue with Yediyurappa and state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and asked them to shift all Padarayanapura accused to a government-run hostel or some other building.

He has also warned the state government that people of Ramanagara are angry over the decision and he has requested them not to launch any protest.

Speaking to News18, he said, “This is a criminal act. How could they transfer coronavirus suspects to a green zone? It may spread the infection in Ramanagara. And some local prisoners have been shifted to Central Prison in Bengaluru, which is a Covid-19 hotspot. People of my district are scared. I suspect a conspiracy behind it.”

The state government is yet to respond to the matter.

