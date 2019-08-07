Criminal Lawyer by Profession, Daughter Bansuri Swaraj Was by Sushma's Side When Minister Breathed Her Last

New Delhi: Among the few people who were with senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj when she was fighting for life was her daughter, Bansuri Swaraj. The latter also performed her last rites on Wednesday at the Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi.

Sushma Swaraj breathed her last on Tuesday night after a massive cardiac arrest. She was rushed to AIIMS but could not be revived, said doctors in the hospital.

A criminal lawyer by profession, Bansuri, born in 1984, is the only daughter of Sushma Swaraj and her husband Swaraj Kaushal. Bansuri is a graduate from the University of Oxford and pursued her barrister’s degree from Inner Temple, London. She is currently a practicing advocate in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

Sushma Swaraj had married Swaraj Kaushal on July 13, 1975, at a time when the Emergency was imposed across the country. At the age of 34, Swaraj Kaushal became India's youngest advocate-general and later served as the Governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993. He was also an MP from 1998 to 2004 and currently practices as a senior advocate at the Supreme Court.

Bansuri hardly grabbed media attention and generally maintained a low profile, except for once occasion involving a controversy during the Indian Premier League (IPL) when her name was brought up for being part of Lalit Modi's legal team. The controversy later died due to her non-involvement in the case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.