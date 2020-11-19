Criminals Getting Patronage While Whistleblowers Are Being Targeted by UP Govt: Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state, alleging that criminals are being patronised while whistleblowers are being targeted.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Yadav said, “A strange game is going on in the BJP government where criminals are getting patronage while whistleblowers are being targeted. This new form of law and order is forcing women to commit suicide in despair. The feeling of insecurity among backward, Dalit and women has gone deep and they remain frightened even inside their house. In a way, being a woman has become the biggest crime in Jungle Raj of BJP Raj.”

“Atrocities on the daughters of Dalit society has not stopped. The incident of gang rape of a Dalit teenager by power-protected dominating villagers in Ayodhya's Nara village is extremely sad. When the daughters will get justice, this question is being asked from the victim’s family to the government. In Gorakhpur, the home district of the Chief Minister, it is becoming difficult for two-wheeler ridden girls to come out on the road,” he added.

Attacking the government over the recent FIR filed against journalists in Fatehpur, Yadav said, “In the regime of the Chief Minister who tweets about murder of democracy in Maharashtra, instead of arresting criminals, those who expose the crime are being caught. A case has been registered against journalists of India News and News18 for the crime of running the mother's statement on a TV channel after the bodies of two minor sisters were found in Fatehpur. The bodies of 12-year-old and 8-year-old sisters were thrown into the pond and there were bruises on their heads and eyes. There have been incidents of harassment and murder of many journalists for various reasons in the BJP rule.”

“The rapes, sexual harassment and molestation cases against women have led to many sister daughters committing suicide due to frustration and depression. The government is spending time at showy events like Pink Booth and Mission Shakti. The Samajwadi government had launched 1090 Women's Power Line and UP Dial 100 service for crime control and women safety. BJP ruined it. BJP leaders are involved in all the crimes themselves. The BJP government is putting all its strength to save such leaders. They (BJP) are not worried about protecting the life and property of the public as they know that there are only a few days left for their departure from power,” he added.