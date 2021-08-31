'Criminals' Heart Stops': In Lucknow, Rajnath Singh All Praise for UP CM, Hails 'Amazing Jodi' of Modi-Yogi

Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh had wholesome praise for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. He said the heartbeat of criminals stops in the state on hearing Yogi’s name and said God had made an amazing combination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and CM Yogi in UP.

“If CM Yogi Adityanath was not there, I could not have done so many development works for Lucknow. No praise would be enough for the pace of development work done in the state under CM Yogi,” Rajnath Singh said, while inaugurating a host of projects in Lucknow with the CM. He said the CM had fought against Covid-19 in the state and appreciated the gesture of the CM to offer financial help for children who were orphaned due to the pandemic. “Only a CM who is sensitive can take such a step. This gesture of CM Yogi has touched my heart,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister said he did not need to speak much on the law and order situation in UP as much was evident. “The heart beat of criminals stops if they hear Yogi’s name. Anyone may say anything but there should be strictness against criminals. They cannot be spared,” Singh said. He said God had made an amazing combination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and CM Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. “The welfare schemes started by PM in Centre and CM Yogi in UP are no small feat,” Singh said.

Singh said that even if he called CM Yogi late at night, the CM ordered urgent reviews of development works in Lucknow. “Once his officials did a review at midnight,” he said. He said he wanted Lucknow to become smooth for commuters and sought the CM’s cooperation and referred to the ongoing 104-km Ring Road project of Lucknow. “The speed of this project fell slow due to contractors. We hope by June or October 2022, this project should be completed. Please show your CM Wala Tevar (attitude) and I am sure this road will get made. Tevar aap hi dikha sakte hain, tevar hamare paas nahin hai (Only you can show that attitude, we don’t have that),” Singh remarked.

The Defence Minister also thanked CM Yogi for promptly granting land on lease for the setting up of a DRDO unit to produce Brahmos Missiles near Lucknow. “I had requested the CM for 250 acre of land at Rs 1 lease for this unit near Lucknow. This was on the day of former CM Kalyan Singh’s funeral. CM said it will happen within two months. But the CM within a day approved it,” Rajnath Singh said.

Singh also appealed to the Chief Minister that all posters and hoardings in Lucknow must have a picture of the former Lucknow MP and PM, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “I saw a lot of hoardings with pictures of us leaders today while I was on way from the Airport, I feel that Lucknow’s most prominent MP Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s picture must always appear above our pictures,” he said.

