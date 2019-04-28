English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Criminals Now Say 'Arrest Us, Don't Do Encounters' Since Yogi Became CM, Asserts Amit Shah
The BJP chief also claimed that a pall of gloom had descended on Pakistan and the offices of SP, BSP and Congress on the day of surgical strikes.
File photo of BJP party president Amit Shah.
Barabanki/Lucknow: BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday said that while criminals roamed freely when the SP and the BSP ruled Uttar Pradesh, they are seen moving around with a "patta" (placard) reading "arrest us but don't do encounter" since Yogi Adityanath became chief minister.
The Yogi Adityanath government had been under fire last year after the UP Police launched a massive crackdown across the state, killing dozens of criminals. Reports had suggested that many people facing criminal cases wanted to be in jail rather than getting killed in encounters.
Addressing a rally here, Shah said, "Till the time the SP and the BSP ruled the state, criminals would roam freely. But, after Yogi Adityanath assumed office, criminals
are seen moving with a 'patta' (placard) reading 'arrest us but don't do encounter'."
Shah also claimed that a "pall of gloom had descended on Pakistan and the offices of SP, BSP and Congress on the day of surgical strikes".
He also asked "Buaa-Bhatija (Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav) and Rahul Gandhi" to make their stand clear on having a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that no one can take it away from India till his party exists.
The BJP has been aggressively attacking opposition parties for keeping mum on National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's suggestion that there should be a separate prime minister for the state, which enjoys special status through Article 370.
During his election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked several opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu and Sharad Pawar, whether they support Abdullah's comment.
While presenting a report card on the completion of two years of his government Adityanath had told a presser earlier this month: "There is zero tolerance for crime and
criminals and 73 criminals have been killed in police encounters."
Shah also said at present, only small and middle-scale farmers are benefitting from PM-KISAN scheme, but in the future every farmer will gain from it.
Addressing another public meeting in Lucknow's Mohanlalganj area, Shah said, "Today, land mafia doesn't have the courage to grab land of the poor."
The BJP president also alleged that former prime minister Manmohan Singh kept mum when "terrorists from Pakistan beheaded Indian soldiers".
"Hemraj bhai was beheaded, but mauni (silent) baba did not say anything or did anything. But, this is not the case now. Befitting reply is being given to Pakistan," Shah said
