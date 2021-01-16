'Criminals Protected by Nitish Govt': Tejashwi Yadav Writes to CM on Worsening Law and Order in Bihar

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeking a reply about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In a letter to CM Nitish Kumar, Yadav wrote that there had been a huge spike in cases of murder, loot, kidnapping, extortion, rape and theft in the last few days in Bihar. Even records of the Centre indicate higher incidence of crime in Bihar.

"High-profile cases make headlines in Bihar but there are so many cases at the village, Panchayat and block level taking place on a daily basis which go unnoticed. It is unfortunate that Nitish and his government are wasting energy in search of decades-old crime records. If Nitish concentrates even one per cent on strengthening the law and order infrastructure of Bihar, we would get positive results," wrote Tejashwi.

"Instead of making the department accountable, he always tries to blame the history of the state. The people of Bihar are saying that there have been much-better phases than his 15-year tenure."

"Criminals protected by your government are rampant in society and bureaucrats have a monopoly in government. They do not listen to anyone, even public representatives. Officers do not even pick up phones of common people," Tejashwi alleged in the letter.

"Tiredness is clearly visible on the face of the CM and even leaders of BJP are attacking him over his work efficiency, accountability and sensitivity. Opposition parties are ready to help the government in a positive manner," he said.