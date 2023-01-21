'Crossed All Limits': AAP vs BJP as L-G Writes to Delhi CM Over Edu Dept; Teachers' Finland Trip Iffy

What started with an array of allegations against Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over sending Delhi school teachers to Finland for training, has now intensified into another debate with him criticizing Delhi’s Education department in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Naturally, this has taken a political turn with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) at loggerheads with each other. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on LG Saxena on Saturday, accusing him of making “false allegations" against the education department and “mocking" the teachers working in the national capital.

Later, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj made a huge claim and challenged Saxena to compare his own children’s education with that of Delhi students. “With a lot of effort, the education system of Delhi has improved. And then, someone from Gujarat comes and insults the kids of Delhi-by getting front page articles published. This is a matter of shame." he said.

“The children of Delhi are more capable than the LG’s children and I challenge him to prove otherwise. What education has he given to his children and what education is CM Kejriwal giving to the children of Delhi?" he further added.

In his letter to Kejriwal on Friday, the LG tried to put the AAP government in Delhi in the dock by raising several issues related to the city’s education sector.

He said the average attendance in government schools has been falling every year, dropping to 60.65 per cent in 2019-2020 from 70.73 per cent in 2012-2013. He also questioned the AAP dispensation’s claims on students migrating from private schools to government schools.

Responding to the LG’s allegations, Sisodia said the figures provided by him were false and that he “defamed" the entire education system of the national capital with his statement.

“The LG wrote the letter with a political motive and said that no work has been done in the Education Department of Delhi. His allegations are an insult to the students and teachers of Delhi. I am requesting the LG not to mock the work of our teachers, who have done wonders in the department," Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, wrote to Saxena.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has “again sent" a proposal to the Lt Governor to allow teachers of its schools to attend a training programme in Finland, and in it noted that a cost-benefit analysis had been done, Sisodia said on Friday.

Lt Governor VK Saxena had allegedly rejected a similar proposal earlier, asking the Delhi government to conduct the analysis.

Read all the Latest Politics News here