'Cruel Joke': Shivpal Yadav Rejects Nephew Akhilesh's 'One Seat' Offer Ahead of 2022 UP Assembly Polls

Rejecting the 'one seat' offer by his nephew Akhilesh Yadav ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohiya (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav termed it as a 'cruel joke' and said that he is ready to fight the elections strongly. The Samajwadi Party chief had offered a ministerial berth to his uncle Shivpal in the polls and stated that he will leave one seat of Jaswantnagar constituency for him.

Speaking at a function organised in Etawah on the occasion of 71st annual meeting of District Cooperative Bank, the PSP-L chief expressed displeasure over the offer made by his nephew Akhilesh. "We are going to forge alliance with small parties and one national political party, this will prove our status to our opponents. We will be contesting elections with non-BJP parties," he said. However, he did not reveal names of the parties.

Answering a question about the alliance with AIMIM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shivpal said that his party will form alliance with non-BJP parties.

On contesting elections with the Samajwadi Party, he said that the PSP-L is forming alliances with small parties and will contest elections on its own symbol. "We have waited a lot. Now the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) will not take back its steps. We will contest on our symbol. We are forming alliances with small parties. Negotiations are also underway with a national party. Like Dr. Lohia, we want to gather all the secular parties. The next government in the state will not be formed without PSP-L," he said.

Shivpal's reaction to the offer comes days after he met Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar who is also the convener of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a platform of many small parties coming together to contest the upcoming state assembly elections. The crucial meeting lasted for nearly an hour and the conversation revolved around Rajbhar asking Shivpal to be a part of the Sankalp Morcha in the polls.

Reacting to the meeting, SBSP national spokesperson Piyush Mishra said that the party is hopeful that Shivpal Yadav will be a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. "The meeting of our party chief with Shivpal Ji was fruitful. We are hopeful that Shivpal Ji will also be a part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha and soon official announcement will be done. We are doing our bit to bring all the small and marginalised parties together and we are sure that the next government in the state will be ours. Our meetings will start from January next year. Discussions with some other parties are also underway, we are hopeful that Aam Aadmi Party will also join the battle with us," he said.

The meeting took place days after Rajbhar met AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on his Lucknow visit.