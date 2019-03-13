CSR Arm of Kerala Firm to Contest Lok Sabha Election After Sweeping Rural Polls

Twenty-20, a corporate social responsibility arm of the Anna-Kitex group, one of the largest private sector companies in Kerala, has decided to field a candidate from the Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat.During the last panchayat elections, Twenty-20 had won 17 of the 19 seats from Kizhakkambalam panchayat that falls under the Chalakudy parliamentary constituency.There are rumours that Kitex group chairman and managing director, Sabu Jacob, might be the candidate.Jacob said a decision on the candidate is yet to be taken. “People want me to contest from the seat, but it is very difficult for me as I have to take care of the business also. We will decide on the candidate soon."A convention of about 2,200 people was held last Sunday. “It was during this convention that people said they didn’t want to vote for either the UDF or LDF in this election. They wanted to have our own candidate,” Jacob said.Twenty-20, which started its journey in 2012 as a CSR wing of the Anna-Kitex group, has worked with the community in several projects, including developing drinking water facilities and housing projects.Jacob said, “While working on these projects, we faced many difficulties from the panchayat authorities which was then run by the Congress. That’s when the decision to contest for the panchayat elections was taken in 2015.”Thrissur Congress president TN Prathapan said, “The country is going through a very difficult time. It is a time to stand for a secular India. Hope the outfit will look at the larger issue.”