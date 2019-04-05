CST Footover Bridge's Structural Auditor Denied Bail in Collapse Case

: A court on Friday rejected the bail plea of a structural auditor arrested for alleged negligence following the last month's foot overbridge (FOB) collapse near the CSMT station here that left six people dead.Neerajkumar Desai's firm had allegedly carried out the structural audit of the bridge in August last year and declared it safe for use despite finding some corrosion.Desai was arrested by police days after the bridge collapse on March 14.Metropolitan Magistrate N N Joshi rejected Desai's bail plea Friday. A detailed order is not available yet.Public prosecutor Rajendra Suryavanshi had opposed bail on the ground that the investigation was under progress and the accused might tamper with evidence if released.Besides Desai, two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials who worked in the bridges department have been arrested.A preliminary report of the civic body said the structural audit was not carried out properly.