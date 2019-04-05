English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CST Footover Bridge's Structural Auditor Denied Bail in Collapse Case
Public prosecutor Rajendra Suryavanshi had opposed bail on the ground that the investigation was under progress and the accused might tamper with evidence if released.
File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) foot overbridge that collapsed last month.
Loading...
Mumbai: A court on Friday rejected the bail plea of a structural auditor arrested for alleged negligence following the last month's foot overbridge (FOB) collapse near the CSMT station here that left six people dead.
Neerajkumar Desai's firm had allegedly carried out the structural audit of the bridge in August last year and declared it safe for use despite finding some corrosion.
Desai was arrested by police days after the bridge collapse on March 14.
Metropolitan Magistrate N N Joshi rejected Desai's bail plea Friday. A detailed order is not available yet.
Public prosecutor Rajendra Suryavanshi had opposed bail on the ground that the investigation was under progress and the accused might tamper with evidence if released.
Besides Desai, two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials who worked in the bridges department have been arrested.
A preliminary report of the civic body said the structural audit was not carried out properly.
Neerajkumar Desai's firm had allegedly carried out the structural audit of the bridge in August last year and declared it safe for use despite finding some corrosion.
Desai was arrested by police days after the bridge collapse on March 14.
Metropolitan Magistrate N N Joshi rejected Desai's bail plea Friday. A detailed order is not available yet.
Public prosecutor Rajendra Suryavanshi had opposed bail on the ground that the investigation was under progress and the accused might tamper with evidence if released.
Besides Desai, two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials who worked in the bridges department have been arrested.
A preliminary report of the civic body said the structural audit was not carried out properly.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
- Irrfan Khan Returns to Work with 'Angrezi Medium', Makers Share Picture from Udaipur
- Thalaivar 167: Pictures of Rajinikanth Film Leaked, Actor Issues Statement
- Boeing CEO Says 'Sorry For the Lives Lost' After Preliminary Report on Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max 8 Crash
- Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results