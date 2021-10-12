Cuddalore DMK MP Seeks First-Class Prison Cell After Surrendering on Murder Charges

Cuddalore DMK MP TRVS Ramesh, who was sent to judicial custody for three days after he surrendered in a case related to the murder of a worker at his cashew nut unit, has sought a first-class prison cell at Cuddalore central jail if his Covid-19 result is negative.

Ramesh, the prime accused in the case, was on the run after the 60-year old worker Govindarasu was found dead in September. Initially on the run, he surrendered on Monday before Panruti judicial magistrate Karpagavalli. The hearing in the case was adjourned to October 13.

Before the surrender, in a statement, Ramesh pointed that few political parties have disseminated false propaganda against the DMK after the death of the worker. He said since he did not want to give space to such false propaganda against the good governance of DMK, he decided to surrender. He also said that he would face the charges and legally prove that the allegations are wrong.

The CB-CID sleuths had arrested five people identified as the MP’s PA Natarajan, Allah Pitchai, cashew factory manager Kandavel, Sundararajan and Vinoth.

According to the police, the murder of Govindarasu took place on September 30. Before his murder, he was produced at the local police station in Kadayampuliyur in Panruti by colleagues, bearing injuries upon his face. The colleagues had complained that he had stolen cashew from the factory. After instructions from the police that he had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, he has whisked away from the station. Later, Govindrasu was found dead at the factory.

When Govindarasu did not return home after work on September 19, his son G Senthilvel lodged a complaint with the Kadampuliyur police. Senthilvel said the MP’s personal assistant called him from his father’s mobile phone at 2.25am on September 20 and said his father had consumed poison at the unit and had been taken to Panruti government general hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

