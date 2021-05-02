Cuddalore Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

155. Cuddalore (कुड्डालोर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Puducherry. Cuddalore is part of 26. Cuddalore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.1%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,39,372 eligible electors, of which 1,15,050 were male, 1,24,253 female and 69 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Cuddalore in 2021 is 1080.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,31,205 eligible electors, of which 1,12,167 were male, 1,19,010 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,920 eligible electors, of which 90,888 were male, 91,032 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Cuddalore in 2016 was 74. In 2011, there were 74.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sampath M C of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Pugazhendi Ela of DMK by a margin of 24,413 votes which was 14.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 41.07% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, M.C. Sampath of AIADMK won in this seat defeating E.Pugazhendi of DMK by a margin of 33,678 votes which was 23.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 60.56% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 155. Cuddalore Assembly segment of Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Cuddalore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Cuddalore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Cuddalore are: G Iyappan (DMK), M C Sampath (AIADMK), A Gnanapandithan (DMDK), R Vallal Kumar (BSP), K Anandraj (MNM), S Pushbaraj (TNIK), A Mohamed Usman (APTADMK), S V Rajarajan (DMSK), Jaladeepan V (NTK), G Krishnan (IND), S Sampath (IND), K Thangarasu (IND), V Dakshnamoorthy (IND), S Deenadhayalan (IND), J Jacob (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.77%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.81%, while it was 78.12% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 155. Cuddalore constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 228. In 2011 there were 208 polling stations.

EXTENT:

155. Cuddalore constituency comprises of the following areas of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu: Cuddalore Taluk (Part) Cuddalore Port, Melakuppam, Nallathur, Thukkanampakkam, Tennambakkam, Chellancheri, Pudukkadai, Vadapuram kilpadi, Kilinjikuppam, Singirikkudi, Madalpattu, Kil Alinjipattu, Nagappanur, Melalinjippattu, Udalappattu, Kilkumaramangalam, Karanapatu, Pallippattu, Malaipperumal, Agaram, Ullerippattu, Karaimedu, Tiruppanambakkam, Kalaiyur, Alagiyanatham, Irandayiravilagam, Vellapakkam, Marudadu, Nattapattu, Velisemmandalam, Chinnakanganankuppam, Subauppalavadi, Gunduuppalavadi, Uchimedu, Periyakanganankuppam, Kondur, Tottappattu, Senjikumarapuram, Varakalpattu and Karamanikuppam villages. Cuddalore (M) and Padirikuppam (CT). It shares an inter-state border with Cuddalore.

The total area covered by Cuddalore is 129 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Cuddalore is: 11°45’46.8"N 79°44’40.9"E.

