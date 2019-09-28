'Cultures May be Different But All Are Our Children': CM Yogi Promises to Protect Kashmiri Students in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met a group of Kashmiri students from across the state at his official residence on Saturday morning and ensured help from the government and administration for resolving issues faced by them in the state.

CM Yogi further said that a dialogue between local students and their Kashmiri batchmates is a must in order to cultivate a better image of the state in their opinion.

Speaking to a group of Kashmiri students at his official residence, CM Yogi said, “I welcome all the students here today and I am really happy to get a chance to have a conversation with you all. Soon after taking the oath of the CM of the state, I had asked all the respective officials to establish a dialogue with the students coming to the state from other states and abroad for studying. I had also asked them t pay attention to the issues faced by these students and to resolve them timely. This is because of majorly two reasons, one that your parents are working hard to pay your fees and have sent you to Uttar Pradesh with trust. It is my duty on state level and district administration’s duty to establish a dialogue with you so that your local issues are resolved and provide you protection to keep you safe.”

“Our states might be different, our cultures might be different but at the end of the day you all are our children. I am happy that we are starting the process of dialogue with students from Jammu and Kashmir today. You all can keep your issues in front of me without any hesitation; there might be some issues that you must be hesitant in putting forward,” added CM Yogi Adityanath.

Laying emphasis on the importance of dialogue and communication, CM Yogi said, “Lot of issues start only because there is no dialogue, absence of dialogue can actually cause many serious issues. Discussion and dialogues can resolve many issues and take things in positive direction. There might be some of your issues which we can bring to the notice of Government of India and get them resolved. There might be some issues which can be discussed with local administration in Jammu and Kashmir and eventually get them solved.”

“You all should not have any doubts about the conversation that you will be having with me. Your conversation with me will not be going out anywhere and will stay with me only. We are also going to resolve the local issues that you might have been facing in Uttar Pradesh. I will keep a track of it myself and will monitor the situation myself,” stated CM Yogi Adityanath and also announced that the group of students should visit Lucknow as many of them were visiting the state for the first time.

A group of students from Kashmir, currently in Uttar Pradesh for their studies, were called for a meeting by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence, on Saturday after the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370, which did away with Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The students will raise the issues faced by them since the move to scrap Article 370 last month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.