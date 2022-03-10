Cumbarjua Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Cumbarjua seat in Goa. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Chhagan Narayan Naik (RGP), Gorakhanath Suresh Kerkar (AAP), Maria Christina Varela (GSPA), Rajesh Faldessai (INC), Samil Audumber Volvaiker (TMC), Rohan Ranganath Harmalkar (IND), Janita Pandurang Madkaikar (BJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 78.4%, which is -3.8% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pandurang Madkaikar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.15 Cumbarjua (Kumbharjua) (कंबारजुआ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Cumbarjua is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 25,955 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 12,505 were male and 13,450 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Cumbarjua in 2022 is: 1,076 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 25,055 eligible electors, of which 12,150 were male,12,905 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,757 eligible electors, of which 11,650 were male, 12,107 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Cumbarjua in 2017 was 3. In 2012, there were 2 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Pandurang Madkaikar of BJP won in this seat defeating Xavier Fialho of INC by a margin of 8,434 which was 41.03% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 60.3% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pandurang A Madkaikar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Nirmala P Sawant of IND by a margin of 1,575 votes which was 7.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.22% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 15 Cumbarjua Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Cumbarjua are: Chhagan Narayan Naik (RGP), Gorakhanath Suresh Kerkar (AAP), Maria Christina Varela (GSPA), Rajesh Faldessai (INC), Samil Audumber Volvaiker (TMC), Rohan Ranganath Harmalkar (IND), Janita Pandurang Madkaikar (BJP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.4%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 82.2%, while it was 83.54% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Cumbarjua went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.15 Cumbarjua Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 39. In 2012, there were 36 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.15 Cumbarjua comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Jua, 2. Malar, 3. Goltim, 4. Cumbarjua and 5. Corlim in Tiswadi Taluka; 1. Ella village , 2. Bainguinim village of Ella Saza and 3. Carambolim Saza in Tiswadi Taluka.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Cumbarjua constituency, which are: St. Cruz, St. Andre, Maem, Priol, Marcaim. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Cumbarjua is approximately 55 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Cumbarjua is: 15°30’01.4"N 73°55’36.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Cumbarjua results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.