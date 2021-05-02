Cumbum Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

201. Cumbum (कम्बम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Theni district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Idukki District). Cumbum is part of 33. Theni Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.88%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.62%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,86,645 eligible electors, of which 1,40,069 were male, 1,46,538 female and 38 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Cumbum in 2021 is 1046.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,62,868 eligible electors, of which 1,29,349 were male, 1,33,494 female and 25 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,907 eligible electors, of which 1,07,868 were male, 1,09,039 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Cumbum in 2016 was 146. In 2011, there were 1,288.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, S.T.K.Jakkaiyan of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Cumbum.N,Ramakrishnan of DMK by a margin of 11,221 votes which was 5.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 46.94% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Eramakrishnan.N of DMK won in this seat defeating Murugesan.P of DMDK by a margin of 12,168 votes which was 7.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 48.58% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes in 201. Cumbum Assembly segment of Theni Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Theni Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and AIADMK won the Theni Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Cumbum are: N Ramakrishnan (DMK), Syedukhan S P M (AIADMK), Anish Fathima A (NTK), Kathiravan S (NGPP), Suresh P (AMMK), Pandi Selvam R (APTADMK), Radhakrishnan K (AMPK), Lal Bahdur Sasthri V (MIPA), Venkidesh N (MNM), Saravanan S R (IND), Thavidhu Raja A (IND), Prakash P (IND), Marimuthu G (IND), Muthuselvam G (IND), Muthu Muneeswaran M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.51%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.98%, while it was 76.37% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 201. Cumbum constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 286. In 2011 there were 230 polling stations.

EXTENT:

201. Cumbum constituency comprises of the following areas of Theni district of Tamil Nadu: Uthamapalayam Taluk (Part) Thevaram, T. Meenatchipuram, Pannaipuram, Uthamapalayam, Mallingapuram, Gohilapuram, Rayappanpatti, Alagapuri, Muthulapuram, Chinnaovulapuram, Erasakkanayackanur, Kanniservaipatti, Erasakkanayackanur Hills, Veppampatti and Seepalakottai villages. Chinnamanur (M), Odaipatti (TP), Thevaram (TP), Pannaipuram (TP), Kombai (TP), Uthamapalayam (TP), Hanumanthanpatti (TP), Pudupatti (TP) and Cumbum (M). It shares an inter-state border with Theni.

The total area covered by Cumbum is 308 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Cumbum is: 9°47’07.8"N 77°17’27.6"E.

