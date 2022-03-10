Cuncolim Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Cuncolim seat in Goa. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Wilson Peter Cardozo (RGP), Clafasio Dias (BJP), Prashant Naik (AAP), Sudesh Vinayak Bhise (IND), Raymond Dcruz (IND), Alemao Yuri (INC), Santosh S. Fal Dessai (IND), Milagres Gonsalves (IND), Derick Dias (IND), Jorson Piedade Fernandes (TMC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 76.15%, which is -1.21% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Clafasio Dias of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Cuncolim results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.34 Cuncolim (Kumkumahalli) (कंकोलिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Cuncolim is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.67% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 29,321 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,991 were male and 15,330 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Cuncolim in 2022 is: 1,096 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 29,067 eligible electors, of which 14,093 were male,14,974 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,764 eligible electors, of which 13,053 were male, 13,711 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Cuncolim in 2017 was 4. In 2012, there were 3 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Clafasio Dias of INC won in this seat defeating Joaquim Alemao of IND by a margin of 33 which was 0.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 28.59% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Subhash Alias Rajan Kashinath Naik of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Alemao Joaquim of INC by a margin of 1,313 votes which was 6.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 34 Cuncolim Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Cuncolim are: Wilson Peter Cardozo (RGP), Clafasio Dias (BJP), Prashant Naik (AAP), Sudesh Vinayak Bhise (IND), Raymond Dcruz (IND), Alemao Yuri (INC), Santosh S. Fal Dessai (IND), Milagres Gonsalves (IND), Derick Dias (IND), Jorson Piedade Fernandes (TMC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.15%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 77.36%, while it was 77.53% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Cuncolim went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.34 Cuncolim Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 42. In 2012, there were 42 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.34 Cuncolim comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Macasana, 2. Guirdolim, 3. Chandor, 4. Paroda and 5. Cuncolim (Municipal Council) in Salcete Taluka. 1. Ambaulim and 2. Bali villages of Ambaulim Saza in Quepem Taluka.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Cuncolim constituency, which are: Velim, Quepem, Siroda, Curtorim, Curchorem, Sanguem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Cuncolim is approximately 73 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Cuncolim is: 15°12’41.4"N 74°02’01.7"E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.