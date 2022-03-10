Curchorem Goa Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Curchorem seat in Goa. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Amit Patkar, Indian National Congress (INC); Nilesh Cabral, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Vithoba Prabhu Dessai, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP); Aditya Raut Dessai, Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP); Gabriel Fernandes, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Ajay Boyer, Independent (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 80.29%., which is 83.44% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanjeev Talwar of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Curchorem Goa results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.37 Curchorem is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Curchorem is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General,.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.92% % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 26,870 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 13,086 were male and 13,784 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,030 eligible electors, of which 12,804 were male,13,226female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 23,581 eligible electors, of which 11,790 were male, 11,791 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Curchorem in 2017 was 1 . In 2012, there were 4 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Nilesh Cabral of BJP won in this seat defeating Shyam Gopinath Satardekar of GSM by a margin of 9,088 which was 41.94% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 59.21% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Nilesh Cabral of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Shyam Gopinath Satardekar of INC by a margin of 8,792 votes which was 44.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 72.2% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 37 Curchorem Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Curchorem are: Amit Patkar, Indian National Congress (INC); Nilesh Cabral, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP); Vithoba Prabhu Dessai, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP); Aditya Raut Dessai, Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP); Gabriel Fernandes, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP); Ajay Boyer, Independent (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.29%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.44%, while it was 84.12% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Curchorem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.37 Curchorem Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 41. In 2012, there were 41 polling stations

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.37 Curchorem comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Assolda, 2. Amona, 3. Xeldem and 4. Curchorem-Cacora (Municipal Council) in Quepem Taluka

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Curchorem constituency, which are: Siroda, Cuncolim, Quepem, Sanvordem, Sanguem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Curchorem is approximately 49 square kilometeres

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Curchorem is: 15°14’31.2"N 74°06’03.2"E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.