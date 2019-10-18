'Curse of Women's Tears': Jaya Prada's Jibe at Azam Khan as He Breaks Down at UP Rally

New Delhi: BJP leader Jaya Prada railed against her rival and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday, a day after his tearful episode at an election rally for the upcoming Rampur bypolls over allegations of stealing goats and hens.

The former Bollywood actor took a jibe at Khan for breaking down at election rallies and raked up his earlier comment where he had called her a "good actress". “What is he doing now,” she asked.

Seeking votes for the BJP in Khan’s Lok Sabha constituency for the bypolls, Jaya Prada mocked Khan saying, “This is a curse of the tears women have shed because of him. He is now crying in every public meeting. He used to call me a good actor, but what is he doing now?”

Khan has over 80 cases registered under his name.

"I have been slammed with IPC 307 (attempt to murder). My self-respect proved too costly for me, my friends. Now, the accusation that I have stolen goats and hens will also remain with me," said Khan on Wednesday at the Rampur rally. He added, “Oh God! Why didn't you kill me at that very moment if I had ever committed such a crime?"

The Samajwadi Party leader said he was paying the price for protecting the interests of the people of Rampur. "This is all happening because I have neither sold you nor myself," he said.

Khan had on October 5 appeared before a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as he is facing criminal charges in connection with land encroachments by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The court has now listed the next hearing in the case on October 29. Over 80 cases have been registered against the Samajwadi leader.

On the other hand, Jaya Prada is a two-time parliamentarian from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and was expelled from the Samajwadi Party in 2010 along with Amar Singh after he had a fallout with party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming Rampur assembly by-poll, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima. A bypoll was announced after Azam Khan's election to the Lok Sabha during the general elections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.