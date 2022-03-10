Curtorim Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Curtorim seat in Goa. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Isidore Casmiro Rodrigues (IND), Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco (IND), Anthony Alberto Peixoto (TMC), Conceicao Dias (IND), Moreno Rebelo (INC), Anthony Barbosa (BJP), Domingo Gaunkar (Domnic) (AAP), Rubert Pereira (RGP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 72.93%, which is -2.75% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Curtorim results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.29 Curtorim (कर्टोरिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Goa region and South Goa district of Goa. Curtorim is part of South Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.56% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 29,361 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 14,147 were male and 15,214 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Curtorim in 2022 is: 1,075 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 28,187 eligible electors, of which 13,656 were male,14,531 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 26,271 eligible electors, of which 12,849 were male, 13,422 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Curtorim in 2017 was 3. In 2012, there were 1 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco of INC won in this seat defeating Arthur D’Silva of BJP by a margin of 7,697 which was 36.13% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 60.28% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Domnic Gaonkar of IND by a margin of 4,069 votes which was 20.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.11% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 29 Curtorim Assembly segment of the 2. South Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha of INC won the South Goa Parliament seat defeating Adv. Narendra Sawaikar of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the South Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Curtorim are: Isidore Casmiro Rodrigues (IND), Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco (IND), Anthony Alberto Peixoto (TMC), Conceicao Dias (IND), Moreno Rebelo (INC), Anthony Barbosa (BJP), Domingo Gaunkar (Domnic) (AAP), Rubert Pereira (RGP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 72.93%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.68%, while it was 74.82% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Curtorim went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.29 Curtorim Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 38. In 2012, there were 38 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.29 Curtorim comprises of the following areas of South Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Camurlim, 2. Raia and 3. Curtorim in Salcete Taluka; Ward No.3 of Margao (Municipal Council) in Margaon Saza of Salcete Taluka;

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Curtorim constituency, which are: Nuvem, Siroda, Cuncolim, Velim, Fatorda, Margao, Navelim. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Curtorim is approximately 39 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Curtorim is: 15°18’00.4"N 74°00’13.0"E.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.