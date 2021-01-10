'Cut Money, Graft, Attack on My Convoy. Is This Bengal's Culture?' Nadda Rips Apart TMC

Amid ‘outsider’ jabs by TMC – the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday has claimed that they are the ‘real representatives’ of West Bengal and not the State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a press conference in Burdwan, Nadda said, “The rich culture of Bengal has lost due to the misrule of TMC government. The way syndicate culture, ‘tolabazai’ (extortion), cut money, corruption mushroomed in Bengal is really unfortunate. Are these the culture of Bengal? The way I was greeted last time at Diamond Harbour (hinting on convoy attack) is also not a part of Bengal’s culture. Once Bengal was known for its rich culture and literature and we used to feel proud of it.”

He said, “We are the real representatives of Bengal because we believe in good administration, culture, and we believe in the holistic development of the State. But on the other side Mamata represents lawlessness, anarchy, syndicate culture, ‘tolabazai’ (extortion), cut money and corruption.”

Hinting at his Bengali wife (Mallika), he said, “As far as I am concerned, I feel proud of Bengal’s culture and I live in this culture because once I also wore a ‘topor’ (a conical headgear traditionally worn by grooms as part of the Bengali Hindu wedding ceremony).”

On the context of whether Mamata Banerjee will participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meet with all the state chief ministers on January 11 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination or not, he said, “How can I see whether she will attend it or not. But all I can say is that this is one of the biggest drives and it is for the benefits of people. I think she should cooperate and I believe that good sense will prevail.”

Commenting on the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bengal, he said, “The act has been passed. We are committed to implementing it. The entire process got delayed due to the Corona pandemic. The rules of the CAA are yet to be framed. I would like to assure all that we will certainly implement it in letter and spirit.”

He said, “Today, I saw that a tsunami is going to happen in Bengal which will bring us in power with absolute majority as Mamata’s days are numbered.”

Nadda also accused Mamata for ‘not implementing’ the PM Kisan scheme in West Bengal and vowed to implement it once they will form the government in the State in 2021.

“It is unfortunate that there are people who are misleading the farmers (on farm bill). Therefore, we have decided to launch ‘Krishak Bhoj’ from January 24 to January 31 in 40000 Gram Sabha in Bengal to make them understand the actual benefits of farmer’s policies and schemes launched by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in April-May this year and the BJP has already launched a massive aggressive campaign to oust Trinamool Congress government in the state.