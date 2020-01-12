'Cut Money', 'Syndicates' Behind No Central Schemes Like Ayushman Bharat in Bengal: PM Modi

Kolkata: Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the state government is not implementing Centre’s schemes meant for the poor because of issues like “cut money” and “syndicate”.

Speaking at the 150th Kolkata Port Trust programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, PM Modi said, “I believe, as soon as the Bengal government allows the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, people here will be benefitted. I don’t know whether they will allow these schemes meant for poor. Already, 75 lakhs people got benefitted from Ayushman Bharat and eight crore farmers benefitted from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.”

The PM continued saying, “Under the Centre’s schemes, poor people are getting benefited directly because we are transferring money directly to their accounts. There is no middle man. You tell me, why will someone implement these schemes where there is no scope of cut money and syndicate?”

“I know the mood of the people in Bengal and I know that no one can keep you deprived of these schemes,” PM Modi added.

Referring to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, he said, “It was unfortunate that after Mukherjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned from the government, their suggestions were not implemented. Today, I would like to announce that Kolkata Port Trust will be known as Syama Prasad Mukherjee port.”

On the prospect of tourism, he said, “We need to use our water resources and for that we are focusing on developing sea tourism, river tourism and tourism on cruises in India. We believe that for a comprehensive ecosystem, development of Port is necessary. Country’s coasts are gateways to development. West Bengal will benefit from the expansion of the water network.”

