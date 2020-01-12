Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Cut Money', 'Syndicates' Behind No Central Schemes Like Ayushman Bharat in Bengal: PM Modi

Speaking at the 150th Kolkata Port Trust programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, PM Modi said, 'Already, 75 lakhs people got benefitted from Ayushman Bharat and eight crore farmers benefitted from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.'

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:January 12, 2020, 3:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Cut Money', 'Syndicates' Behind No Central Schemes Like Ayushman Bharat in Bengal: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Belur Math on Sunday.

Kolkata: Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the state government is not implementing Centre’s schemes meant for the poor because of issues like “cut money” and “syndicate”.

Speaking at the 150th Kolkata Port Trust programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, PM Modi said, “I believe, as soon as the Bengal government allows the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, people here will be benefitted. I don’t know whether they will allow these schemes meant for poor. Already, 75 lakhs people got benefitted from Ayushman Bharat and eight crore farmers benefitted from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.”

The PM continued saying, “Under the Centre’s schemes, poor people are getting benefited directly because we are transferring money directly to their accounts. There is no middle man. You tell me, why will someone implement these schemes where there is no scope of cut money and syndicate?”

“I know the mood of the people in Bengal and I know that no one can keep you deprived of these schemes,” PM Modi added.

Referring to Syama Prasad Mukherjee, he said, “It was unfortunate that after Mukherjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned from the government, their suggestions were not implemented. Today, I would like to announce that Kolkata Port Trust will be known as Syama Prasad Mukherjee port.”

On the prospect of tourism, he said, “We need to use our water resources and for that we are focusing on developing sea tourism, river tourism and tourism on cruises in India. We believe that for a comprehensive ecosystem, development of Port is necessary. Country’s coasts are gateways to development. West Bengal will benefit from the expansion of the water network.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram