Cuttack Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Cuttack MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
14. Cuttack is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.05%. The estimated literacy level of Cuttack is 85.44%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhartruhari Mahatab of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,06,762 votes which was 31.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 53.76% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 10 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Bhartruhari Mahtab of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,36,292 votes which was 29.04% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 57.15% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.49% and in 2009, the constituency registered 63.4% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Cuttack was: Bhartruhari Mahatab (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,31,912 men, 6,39,680 women and 25 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Cuttack Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Cuttack is: 20.4686 85.8792
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: कटक, ओडिशा (Hindi); কটক, ওড়িশা (Bengali); कटक, ओडिशा (Marathi); ચુત્તક, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); கட்டாக், ஒடிசா (Tamil); కటక్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಕಠಕ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); കട്ടക്, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Cuttack Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
KLS
--
--
Biswajit Goswami
KRPP
--
--
Akshaya Kumar Kar
SUCI
--
--
Rajakishore Mallik
BPHP
--
--
Somiya Ranjan Das
IND
--
--
Ashok Pradhan
BJD
--
--
Bhartruhari Mahtab
BSP
--
--
Pramod Kumar Mallick
IND
--
--
Brundaban Das Azad
IND
--
--
Sanjaya Kumar Sahoo
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Prakash Mishra
INC
--
--
Panchanan Kanungo
