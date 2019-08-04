CWC Should Appoint Interim Chief and Then Hold Party Polls for Top Posts, Says Shashi Tharoor
His remarks came hours after his party announced that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on August 10 at the AICC headquarters.
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial CWC meet, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said it should appoint an interim president and then hold internal elections to senior leadership positions which would allay all concerns.
His remarks came hours after his party announced that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on August 10 at the AICC headquarters here.
"When we spoke with Rahul Gandhi, he said there should be a culture of accountability. If Rahul Gandhi has done this, then it is relevant for everyone. This principle is not just for one person," Tharoor said addressing a press conference after the second annual meet of All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) which he heads.
The AIPC, in its meeting, also urged the senior leadership of the Congress and the CWC to urgently follow the "wishes of the Congress President" and move ahead on appointing an interim chief as soon as possible, he said.
